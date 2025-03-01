Western C boys: Manhattan Christian, Lincoln to meet in divisional championship

BUTTE — The Western C boys championship game is set.

Manhattan Christian will face Lincoln for the divisional crown on Saturday evening at the Butte Civic Center. Both the Eagles and Lynx rolled to comfortable wins in their respective semifinals on Friday.

Manhattan Christian 85, Seeley-Swan 46

The first boys semifinal saw the six-time defending Western C champion Manhattan Christian storm past Seeley-Swan 85-46. MC jumped out to a 26-14 lead and led 44-23 by halftime.

Eagles senior Christian Triemstra led all scorers with 25 points including four 3-pointers. Andrew Kimm added 15 points for MC and Jack Scott had 12.

The Blackhawks were led by 19 points from Blake Irwin and 10 from Derrick Brovold.

Lincoln 55, St. Regis 31

While the Eagles are a perennial presence in the divisional championship, Lincoln is playing for a Western C title for the first time in program history and looking for its first ever trip to the Class C state tournament.

The Lynx reached this point by rolling past St. Regis 55-31 in the semifinals, leading 10-3 after a quarter and 28-10 by halftime.

Lincoln was paced by 16 points from Roegun Dietz and 14 points apiece from both Andrew Brown — who also made four triples — and Kayden Riddle.

St. Regis was led by 13 points from both Conner Lulis and Leevy Bush.

