Western C boys: Manhattan Christian, Harrison work into semifinals

FRENCHTOWN — Manhattan Christian is back in the Western C boys basketball divisional championship game and will face a familiar foe.
The Eagles defeated St. Regis 43-31 in a semifinal game Friday at Frenchtown High School, and fellow District 12C team Harrison defeated West Yellowstone 54-48 in the other semifinal game.
Manhattan Christian 43, St. Regis 31
Manhattan Christian worked past St. Regis for a 43-31 win in the semifinal round of the Western C divisional tournament Friday.
The Eagles got a challenge from the Tigers, but Jack Scott, Mason Venema, Christian Triemstra and Co. did enough to push Manhattan Christian into Saturday's championship. Scott scored a game-high 11 points, and Venema and Triemstra each scored eight. The trio was especially effective in the second quarter, combining for 15 points as the Eagles outscored the Tigers 15-4 to take a 23-10 lead into halftime.
St. Regis struggled offensively all game, especially on the interior against Manhattan Christian's defense. The Tigers made seven 3-pointers and just four two-point field goals in the game. Conner Lulis and John Pruitt each made three 3s to finish with nine points each.
Manhattan Christian, the reigning Class C state champion, will play Harrison in the championship at 8 p.m. Saturday. St. Regis, meanwhile, falls to loser-out play and will meet Lincoln at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Harrison 54, West Yellowstone 48
Aaron DeFrance and Gavin Hokanson each scored 14 points to help Harrison top West Yellowstone 54-48 in a semifinal game Friday and punch its ticket to the state championship game.
The Wildcats will play Manhattan Christian in the Western C divisional championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Andrew Bacon added 10 points for the Wildcats, who overcame a 29-25 halftime deficit to win. They outscored West Yellowstone 12-1 in a pivotal third quarter that swung the game Harrison's way.
West Yellowstone was led by Ben Hales with 15 points and Alma Clark with 12. The Wolverines will play Drummond in a loser-out game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Friday loser-out scores
Drummond 54, Valley Christian 48
Lincoln 55, Two Eagle River 50