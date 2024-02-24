Western C boys: Manhattan Christian, Harrison work into semifinals

FRENCHTOWN — Manhattan Christian is back in the Western C boys basketball divisional championship game and will face a familiar foe.

The Eagles defeated St. Regis 43-31 in a semifinal game Friday at Frenchtown High School, and fellow District 12C team Harrison defeated West Yellowstone 54-48 in the other semifinal game.

Manhattan Christian 43, St. Regis 31

Manhattan Christian worked past St. Regis for a 43-31 win in the semifinal round of the Western C divisional tournament Friday.

The Eagles got a challenge from the Tigers, but Jack Scott, Mason Venema, Christian Triemstra and Co. did enough to push Manhattan Christian into Saturday's championship. Scott scored a game-high 11 points, and Venema and Triemstra each scored eight. The trio was especially effective in the second quarter, combining for 15 points as the Eagles outscored the Tigers 15-4 to take a 23-10 lead into halftime.

St. Regis struggled offensively all game, especially on the interior against Manhattan Christian's defense. The Tigers made seven 3-pointers and just four two-point field goals in the game. Conner Lulis and John Pruitt each made three 3s to finish with nine points each.

Manhattan Christian, the reigning Class C state champion, will play Harrison in the championship at 8 p.m. Saturday. St. Regis, meanwhile, falls to loser-out play and will meet Lincoln at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Harrison 54, West Yellowstone 48

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Players from the Harrison boys basketball team react after winning a semifinal game at the Western C divisional tournament at Frenchtown High School on Feb. 23, 2024.

Aaron DeFrance and Gavin Hokanson each scored 14 points to help Harrison top West Yellowstone 54-48 in a semifinal game Friday and punch its ticket to the state championship game.

The Wildcats will play Manhattan Christian in the Western C divisional championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Andrew Bacon added 10 points for the Wildcats, who overcame a 29-25 halftime deficit to win. They outscored West Yellowstone 12-1 in a pivotal third quarter that swung the game Harrison's way.

West Yellowstone was led by Ben Hales with 15 points and Alma Clark with 12. The Wolverines will play Drummond in a loser-out game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Friday loser-out scores

Drummond 54, Valley Christian 48

Lincoln 55, Two Eagle River 50