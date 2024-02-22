Western B boys: Missoula Loyola, Florence set up semifinal matchup

PABLO — Missoula Loyola and Florence kicked off the Western B boys basketball divisional tournament with first-round wins Thursday at Salish Kootenai College. The Rams continued their stellar season with an 86-17 dismantling of St. Ignatius, while the Falcons broke free from Thompson Falls in the fourth quarter for a 59-54 win.

Missoula Loyola 81, St. Ignatius 17

Reigning Class B state champion and top-ranked Missoula Loyola had little trouble in its opening game of the Western B divisional tournament Thursday, routing St. Ignatius 81-17.

The Rams, who have racked up multiple 50-point wins this season, jumped out to a quick 36-6 lead after the first quarter and led 67-10 at halftime. Ethan Stack paced Loyola with 29 points — all in the first half on 11-of-12 shooting. Jamo Kendrick added 13 points and Reynolds Johnston had 10, as nine Rams scored in the game.

St. Ignatius was led by Lex LaFromboise with 12 points.

The Bulldogs will play Thompson Falls in a loser-out game at 8 a.m. Friday. Loyola, meanwhile, is into the semifinal round and will play Florence at 3 p.m. Friday.

Florence 59, Thompson Falls 54

Florence limited Thompson Falls to just one made field goal in the fourth quarter to pull out a 59-54 win in the first round of the Western B divisional tournament.

The Falcons and Blue Hawks were tied at 43 after three quarters. Florence's Tyler Abbott scored eight fourth-quarter points, though, to help the Falcons secure the win. Abbott finished with a team-high 19 points, while Trapper Oster added 14 and Brody DuChien had 13. Florence will next play Missoula Loyola in a semifinal game at 3 p.m. Friday.

Bryson LeCoure scored 23 points to lead Thompson Falls, which will play St. Ignatius in a loser-out game at 8 a.m. Friday.