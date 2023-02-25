Western B boys: Missoula Loyola, Bigfork head to divisional championship

ANACONDA — It'll be Rams versus Vikings for the divisional crown.

Missoula Loyola pulled past Florence and Bigfork blew past Anaconda on Friday evening to set the stage for Saturday's Western B boys championship game.

The Rams overcame an early deficit against the Falcons and held Florence four points in the third quarter, eventually winning 46-33.

Loyola sophomore Ethan Stack led both teams with 16 points and Raef Konzen added 10 for the Rams.

Bigfork, the defending Western B champion, built a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter against the Copperheads and then cruised to a 64-33 win.

The Vikings were paced by 16 points from Wyatt Johnson, 14 from Bryce Gilliard and 12 form Isak Epperly.

Loyola and Bigfork will tip off at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.