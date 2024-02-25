Western A boys: Hamilton pushes past Butte Central in OT to claim crown

BUTTE — Trailing by seven early in the fourth quarter, Hamilton dug deep to overcome Butte Central and win the Western A boys divisional tournament title Saturday at the Civic Center.

Cannan Magness had 22 points and five rebounds in Hamilton's 73-65 OT win. The victory sends the Broncs to state as the West's No. 1 seed. Hamilton outscored the Maroons 14-5 in the extra period.

Cole Dickemore added 17 points and Jackson Jessop scored 14 points for the Broncs. Hamilton dominated the boards, outrebounding Central 30 to 18. The Broncs' Tristan Koerner had a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Maroons got another huge game from Owen McPartland, who finished Saturday's contest with 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting with five 3-pointers (and just two turnovers). Ryan Peoples came off the bench to add 11 points and Jack Keeley gave Central a near-double double of 10 points and eight rebounds.

Earlier Saturday, Dillon laid claim to the third-place trophy with a 63-59 victory over Columbia Falls. Kyler Engellant's 24 points and seven rebounds led the Beavers, while Cartner Curnow added 19 points and five assists, and Cohen Hartman added 13.

Cody Schweikert had 20 points to lead Columbia Falls, which is also headed to the state tourney in two weeks in Butte. Jace Hill scored 14 points for the Wildcats.

Saturday's loser-out scores

Dillon 62, Browning 43

Columbia Falls 77, Frenchtown 47