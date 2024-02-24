Western A boys: Hamilton edges Columbia Falls, will play for championship

BUTTE — In a back-and-forth battle, a small run at the outset of the third quarter proved crucial in Hamilton advancing to the Western A divivsional boys title game.

The Broncs edged Columbia Falls 57-55 in the tournament's first semifinal game Friday at the Civic Center. The win also clinched a state tournament berth for Hamilton.

Hamilton led 31-30 at halftime, but a 7-0 run to open the third quarter gave the Broncs some cushion. At the end of the third, Hamilton led 43-37.

Columbia Falls closed the gap int the fourth, and was within two points in the final seconds. The Wildcats' final shot missed and Hamilton held on.

Cannan Magness led Hamilton with 25 points and five rebounds. Cole Dickemore and Tristan Koerner each had 12 points for the Broncs. Jace Hill and Cody Schweikert each had 21 points for the Wildcats, who fell into loser-out play Saturday.

Friday loser-out scores

Dillon 50, Ronan 42

Frenchtown 52, Bigfork 35

This story will be updated