Western A boys: Hamilton, Columbia Falls push into semifinals

BUTTE — The opening round of the Western A boys basketball divisional tournament saw Columbia Falls and Hamilton win games Thursday morning to advance to the semifinals.

Columbia Falls 51, Dillon 49

Cody Schweikert scored 16 points and Jace Hill added 11 points and seven rebounds as Columbia Falls advanced with a 51-49 victory over Dillon.

The Wildcats made 1 of 2 foul shots to take a two-point lead in the waning moments, and Dillon's final shot hit off the back iron at the buzzer. Hunter Goodman chipped in 10 points for Columbia Falls.

Kyler Engellent had 15 points and nine rebounds to pace the Beavers, who dipped into loser-out play. Carter Curnow had 13 points and six boards.

Hamilton 59, Ronan 49

Three players scored in double figures as Hamilton jumped on Ronan en route to a 59-49 first-round victory.

Cannan Magness had 18 points for the Broncs, hitting all five of his 3-point attempts. Jackson Jessop scored 15 points and Tyler Jette added 12 for Hamilton. Tristan Koerner pulled down 14 rebounds.

Kolby Finley had a double double of 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Ronan, which will play in a loser-out game Friday. Marlo Tonasket had 14 points for the Chiefs.

