Western A boys: Dillon quiets large Browning crowd to claim division crown

WHITEFISH — Despite a well-traveled Browning crowd, Dillon fought through the noise Saturday night en route to a 63-48 victory to take home the championship trophy at the Western A boys divisional basketball tournament.

It was a hot start for Browning as senior Jude Revis hit four 3-pointers to help browning jump out to an early lead.

However, in the second quarter, senior Kyler Engellant from Dillon made his presence felt in the paint as he led Dillon with 19 points and helped the Beavers claim the lead and keep it.

Dillon, the reigning state champ, will take the Western division's No. 1 seed into the Class A boys basketball tournament beginning Thursday at First Interstate Arena in Billings.

