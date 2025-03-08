Western A boys: Browning, Dillon win in commanding fashion to set up title tilt

WHITEFISH — Browning and Dillon both made statement wins in the semifinal round to set up what should be a thrilling conclusion to the Western A boys basketball divisional tournament.

Browning 64, Frenchtown 47

It was a dominant showing for Browning in the semifinal round, as the Indians came out firing against the Broncs from start to finish.

With three players scoring in double digits, led by Jude Reevis with 14 points, Browning put on a show for a packed house of Indians fans in Whitefish.

Noah Butterfly and Shayne St. Goddard also contributed heavily to scoring, with Butterfly scoring 11 and St. Goddard dropping 10.

Dillon 62, Columbia Falls 41

Dillon continued showing off its high-powered offense against a Columbia Falls team whose shots were not falling.

The Beavers had two 20-point scorers on the night in Kyle Engellant and Carter Curnow. Curnow, who finished with 24 points, made his presence felt on the interior and the foul line to help the Beavers jump out to an early lead.

Engellant led Dillon in with 26 points, and his four 3-pointers created a deficit Columbia Falls could never quite fight back from in the first half.

