Visiting Butte handles Kalispell Glacier 72-57 in Western AA matchup

Kalispell Glacier started hot but Butte earned a 72-57 road victory in Western AA boys basketball on Saturday.

The Wolfpack had the 3-ball falling early as they held the lead for most of the first half, but they never quite pulled away from the Bulldogs.

Hudson Luedtke of Butte could not be stopped in the paint as he seemed to single-handedly help the Bulldogs claw back into the game toward the end of the first half.

To close the game out, it was Rhett Arntson who hit two big 3-pointers Bulldogs and Glacier had no answer for Butte's offensive attack.

Glacier will face off next against Missoula Big Sky on Tuesday while Butte will travel to play Helena Capital on Thursday.