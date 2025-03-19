Treasure State girls, Big Sky boys win Southwest Montana All-Star Classic

BUTTE — Dozens of high school basketball players from around southwest Montana got an opportunity to play one final game this season.

The Southwest Montana All-Star Classic unfolded on Tuesday evening at the HPER Complex with the Treasure State girls prevailing over Big Sky 84-52 and the Big Sky boys rollings past Treasure State 117-75.

Ennis' Marissa Snider led the Treasure State girls with 24 points, Anaconda's Meela Mitchell had 18 and Dillon's Kylie Konen scored 14. The Big Sky girls were paced by 19 points from West Yellowstone's Ari Spence and 12 from Butte High's Cadence Graham.

Three Butte High players paced the Big Sky boys with Dylan Bache scoring 19, Braylon Larson adding 18 and Torre Tempel scoring 12. Jefferson's Tyler Fryderlund added 10. Treasure State was led by 17 points from Ennis' Kace Wagner and 12 from Dillon's Braxton Turney.