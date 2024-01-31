Tocher Lee's four treys helps lift Butte to 62-54 win over Missoula Sentinel

BUTTE — The Butte High boys basketball team's final game at the Civic Center until the Western AA divisional tournament saw the Bulldogs pull out a win.

Tocher Lee scored a team-high 17 points — including four 3-pointers — as Butte pulled past Missoula Sentinel 62-54 to earn the regular season sweep over the Spartans on Tuesday evening.

The Bulldogs will now play the remainder of their regular-season games at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym before returning to the Civic Center for the divisional tournament.

Bo Demarais added 13 points for the Bulldogs, Dylan Bache added 11 and Ruesso Batterman had nine.

The Spartans got a game-high 24 points from Grady Walker, 12 from Kade Robinson and 10 from Lincoln Rogers.

The Bulldogs travel to Missoula Hellgate on Friday while Sentinel will host Missoula Big Sky.