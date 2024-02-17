District 5C: Title matchups set after Friday semifinal round

BILLINGS — The Harlowton-Ryegate and Melstone boys will play for the District 5C title on Saturday night, while Melstone's girls will face Custer-Hysham in the girls championship after the four teams picked up semifinal wins inside Lockwood High School on Friday.

All four teams punched their ticket to the Southern C divisional tournaments in Miles City Feb. 29-Mar. 2.

Melstone boys 53, Broadview-Lavina 27

Melstone held Broadview-Lavina to just 18.8% shooting from the field as the Broncs blitzed the Pirates 53-27 to punch their ticket to Saturday's title game and the Southern C divisional tournament.

Melstone opened up a 13-point halftime advantage and stretched it to 20 through three quarters. The Broncs were led by 18 points from Nolan Kamerman, 15 from Niklas Muffler and 14 from Tucker Keller.

The Broncs will face Harlowton-Ryegate Saturday night.

Harlowton-Ryegate boys 44, Custer-Hysham 36

Harlowton-Ryegate outscored Custer-Hysham 12-2 in the third quarter to erase a four-point deficit and grab a lead it wouldn't relinquish en route to a 44-36 win over the Rebels.

Kenyan Davis poured in a game-high 19 points to lead the Engineers, who also got 13 points, seven steals and six rebounds from Bergen Mysse. Custer-Hysham was led by Layne Duncan and Jake Snively who each scored 10.

Harlowton-Ryegate will face Melstone in Saturday's title game, while Custer-Hysham falls to loser-out play.

Melstone girls 40, Harlowton-Ryegate 25

Melstone shook off a slow start to dispatch the Harlowton-Ryegate girls and advance to the championship game with a 40-25 win.

The Broncs trailed 7-0 early in the game but eventually gathered control and led by as many as 22.

Melstone will face Custer-Hysham in Saturday night's championship game.

Custer-Hysham girls 51, Forsyth 37

Custer-Hysham used a big second half to pull away from Forsyth for a 51-37 win to set up a date with Melstone in Saturday's championship game.

The Rebels and Dogies played to a near draw in the first half, with Custer-Hysham holding a slim lead at the break, but the Rebels opened it up in the quarter to grab a lead they wouldn't let go of.

Custer-Hysham's title game is slated for 7:30 p.m., while Forsyth falls to loser-out play.