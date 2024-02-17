Teams punch tickets to District 12C championships, earn Western C berths

BUTTE — The District 12C championship games are set following Friday's semifinal at the Maroon Activities Center.

The West Yellowstone girls will face off against two-time defending Western C champion Twin Bridges while the Harrison-Willow Creek boys will get a shot at two-time defending Class C champion Manhattan Christian in Saturday's district title games.

With 12C set to send three boys and three girls teams to the divisional tournament, all four district championship teams are guaranteed spots at the Western C.

In the girls semifinals, Twin Bridges rolled past defending district champion Manhattan Christian 53-22 while West Yellowstone defeated White Sulphur Springs 40-25.

The Manhattan Christian boys semi against Sheridan saw the Panthers fight out of a 24-4 first-quarter deficit and briefly cut the Eagles lead to single digits in the fourth quarter before MC pulled away for a 68-55 victory. The Harrison-Willow Creek boys built a double-digit lead over West Yellowstone before going on to win 59-40.

The Twin Bridges girls will play the Wolverines in the championship at 6 p.m. while the Manhattan Christian and Harrison-Willow Creek boys are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.