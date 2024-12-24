Tayshaun Williams carving own legacy at Billings Skyview

Sometimes having an older sibling has its perks.

In the case of Billings Skyview junior Tayshaun Williams, whose older sister Breanna happens to be one of Montana's greatest high school hoopers, it has certainly paid dividends.

"Just growing up we were always competitive with each other. Racing to get to the front seat, or just doing everything to try and beat each other. It was always competitive," said Breanna Williams, a two-time Gatorade player of the year. "Being able to see him now, and we still compete, but he definitely can take me in one-on-one now."

"Just getting after each other and a little smack talk here and there, but it's always just been fun getting to go after each other," Tayshaun said. "We're really close. We talk all the time. Just being two years apart has really helped us become how close we are. She's really my best friend."

We saw Breanna lead both vocally and by example as she helped the Falcons win a pair of state titles. Tayshaun tends to facilitate first and isn’t quite as demonstrative as his sister was, but we’re starting to see glimpses.

“I still text him after games and stuff when I watch him like, 'I still want you to be a little more aggressive.' He's really breaking out of his shell and I think that's part of his confidence. He's getting a lot of confidence and he's growing as a player. You see it on the court. You normally wouldn't see (emotion) from him, but he's definitely growing a lot and he's definitely showing a lot of emotion, which I do enjoy seeing that."

The physical traits are all there for Tayshaun, who stands about 6-foot-4 and is beginning to add muscle to that frame. He also spent some time in the summer playing against guys on the MSU Billings team, and they said Williams wasn’t punching above his weight class.

“I think today, for kids to be successful, they have to. You've got to go and play against some older guys that know what they're doing. Some more physically fit guys, maybe a little more advanced. That's how you grow you can start to see what you need to do to get to the next level," Billings Skyview head coach James Bulluck said.

“The competition is good. I'm obviously thankful they invite me up there. They see the potential. They're willing to let me play with them, so I appreciate that. It's good competition and helps me push myself playing against the next level where I want to get to," Tayshaun Williams said.

Looks like that sibling rivalry has fostered greatness.