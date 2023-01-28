Taylee Chirrick, Kade Erickson fill up scorebook in blowout victories

BROADVIEW — Roberts junior Taylee Chirrick and Broadview-Lavina senior Kade Erickson are two of the state's top scorers. They both surpassed their season averages on Friday night in Broadview.

Chirrick, who entered Friday evening averaging 30.3 points per game, dropped a cool 40 in the Rockets' 82-43 win over Broadview-Lavina. Chirrick had 19 in the first half and 21 in the second half. She scored 47 against the Pirates in their first meeting this season.

Erickson was averaging 25 points per game entering Friday's contest, and he nearly hit that in the first half. Erickson pumped in 24 points in the opening 16 minutes to give the Pirates a 39-12 halftime lead. He added nine points in the third quarter before sitting the fourth in Broadview-Lavina's 80-29 victory. Erickson currently sits third on Broadview's all-time scoring list and needs just 50 more points to move into second.