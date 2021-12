BUTTE — Ta'Veus Randle poured in 32 points to help lead the Belgrade boys basketball team to a thrilling 64-61 nonconference win over Butte High on Friday at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium.

The win gave Belgrade coach Luke Powers — who was Butte High's coach from 2015-2019— a victory against his former team while spoiling the Bulldogs' home opener. The Panthers improved to 2-0 while Butte dropped to 0-2.

Butte was led by 19 points from Kooper Klobucar and 18 from Jace Stenson.