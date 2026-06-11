BILLINGS — The Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series returns Friday night in Gillette, as the Treasure State standouts look to flex their muscles once again.

On the girls side is a roster absolutely loaded with talent, as every girl on the team will be playing basketball at the next level.

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Talent, championship experience leading Treasure Staters into Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series

"I think that I had a great group of people like my family and all my coaches that pushed me every day. My goal was to play college basketball, and they helped me achieve that," said Havre's Amaya Jarvis, who is committed to play basketball at Central Washington.

There's plenty of big-game experience, too, as Jarvis is one of six two-time state champions suiting up for head coach Wes Keller.

"I think it's really cool to see everybody, all the good girls in the state, and show and represent Montana, so I'm really excited," Jarvis said.

On the boys side, Bram Handran of Scobey is one of two Class C representatives alongside Lustre Christian's Johnslee Pierre. This is another opportunity to prove the talent that resides in Montana's small towns.

"Definitely. Me and (Pierre) being the only Class C kids here, it's pretty special," Handran said. "It feels awesome. It's seriously a pleasure to play in this game."

You might recognize the name, as Handran's older brother Caden was a standout at Scobey before winning two NAIA national championships with College of Idaho. Caden was one of Bram's first calls when he got the news of his selection.

"We definitely talked about it. It's pretty surreal. I remember him playing — actually he didn't play, he got hurt. He got selected. It was a pretty surreal feeling to be picked for this, pretty special," Bram Handran said.

Handran and Jarvis lead their teams into battle Friday night with games scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m. inside The Pronghorn Center.

The Montana guys come in fresh off a sweep in 2025. That came on the heels of having a 22-game winning streak snapped in 2024 when Wyoming swept Montana. Montana leads the all-time series 69-29.

The Montana girls, on the other hand, enter having lost their last meeting in 2025. That snapped a nine-year drought for the Cowboy State. Montana leads the all-time series 42-14.