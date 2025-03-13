State C boys: Box Elder, Scobey storm into semifinals

BUTTE — The State C boys state tournament kicked off on Thursday at the Butte Civic Center with the quarterfinal round.

The first two games saw No. 1 seeds dominate as the Northern C champion Box Elder and Eastern C champ Scobey storm into the semifinals.

Box Elder 91, Terry 37

Three Box Elder players scored 20-plus points as the undefeated Bears quickly overwhelmed the Terriers en route to a runaway win.

Box Elder, chasing consecutive Class C crowns, led 25-12 by the end of the first quarter and expanded its lead to 47-22 by halftime before outscoring Terry 31-7 in the third frame to start a running clock.

The Bears were led by a game-high 28-point from Tracen Jilot, 21 from Tuarie Stiffarm-Rosette and 20 from Dreyden Anderson. Box Elder converted 37-of-79 of its field goals.

Terry, the No. 2 seed out of the Eastern C, was led by 6 points apiece from Milo Sackman and Eathan Meldinger.

Scobey 70, Seeley Swan 24

Cooper Axtman led all scorers with 16 point and John Carney added 15 as the Spartans built a 29-5 lead by the end of the first quarter to setup a semifinal against Box Elder.

The Spartans led 49-14 by halftime as they converted 29 of their 50 shots from the field while holding the Blackhawks to 22.7 percent.

Kolton Machart added 9 points for Scobey and Axtman led the game with 7 rebounds.

Seeley Swan was led by 8 points from Jay Garland.