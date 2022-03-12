State B boys: Three Forks tops Bigfork, heads to championship

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with highlights)

BOZEMAN—The Three Forks boys basketball team is championship bound for the first time since any of its current players were born.

Mikey O'Dell scored a game-high 19 points, Finn Tesoro added 16 and Owen Long had 15 as the Wolves pulled ahead and stymied Bigfork 65-54 in the State B semifinals on Friday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The Wolves built a 15-points lead in the fourth quarter to cap off a 14-0 scoring run and from there held on and ended the Vikings bid at bringing home their third title in three years.

Bigfork, which falls into the consolation semifinals, was led by 14 points from Colin Wade, 11 from Levi Taylor and 12 from Isak Epperly.