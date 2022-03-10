State B boys: Three Forks outlasts Malta in overtime

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with highlights)

BOZEMAN—Four Three Forks players scored in double digits as the Wolves outlasted Malta in overtime 56-54 in the first round of the State B tournament on Thursday. Malta was the top seed out of the Northern B and Three Forks was the No. 2 seed out of the Southern B.

Owen Long had a game high 16 points for the Wolves, Finn Tesoro had 15 and Jacob Buchignani had 13.

Malta was led by 13 points from Stockton Oxarart, 12 from Connor Tuss and 11 from Rex Williamson.

Bigfork vs Manhattan, 1:30 p.m.

Lodge Grass vs. Shelby, 6:30 p.m.

Harlem vs. Eureka, 8 p.m.