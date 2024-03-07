State B boys: Razor-thin margins, but Anaconda and Fairview move on to state semifinals

BILLINGS — Anaconda and Fairview won by thin margins Thursday in the first round of the Class B boys state basketball tournament at First Interstate Arena.

Anaconda needed overtime to knock off Red Lodge 52-50 before Fairview held Arlee scoreless over the final 1:16 to win 52-47.

In Friday’s semifinals, Anaconda takes on Fairview at 6:30 p.m. Fairview is in its first season at Class B since moving up from Class C, while Anaconda is in its first state tournament since 2018. Red Lodge plays Arlee at noon in a loser-out game.

Anaconda 52, Red Lodge 50, OT

It wasn’t until Tytan Cook tracked down a loose ball to set off the final buzzer that this game was put to rest.

Close throughout, Anaconda came back from a 49-45 deficit after Red Lodge scored the first four points in overtime to claim the victory.

The score was tied 38-38, 40-40, 43-43 and 45-45 in the fourth quarter and end of regulation before a basket by Nic Morean and two free throws from Thomas Buchanan seemed to put the Rams in charge.

Anaconda’s River Hurley answered with a three-point play, though, and following another Buchanan free throw, Hurley knotted the score again at 50-50 with 1:32 left in the extra period.

Single free throws from Cael Mikalatos and Hurley finally put the Copperheads up again, eventually leaving the ball in Red Lodge’s hands with :07 to play.

Hurley forced a held ball under the Red Lodge basket with :00.7 with the arrow still in favor of the Rams. But after a couple Red Lodge timeouts to draw up a play, the inbound pass sailed through the lane untouched before Cook gathered the ball to end the game.

Hurley finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Anaconda. Mikalatos added 12 points and four assists.

Buchanan led Red Lodge with 11 points and 16 rebounds. Walker Boos also had 11 points.

Fairview 52, Arlee 47

Landen Thompson’s basket with 5:33 to play gave Fairview a 42-41, and it turned out to be the final lead change of a game that saw the advantage change hands nine times.

The teams were never separated by more than four points — until the final 3.5 seconds — after a first quarter in which both sides went on long scoring runs.

Jace Arca’s driving layup kept Arlee within 48-47 but it turned out to be the team’s final points. Following Arca’s basket the teams exchanged scoreless possessions before Fairview’s Jeff Tjelde went 4 for 4 from the foul line down the stretch to seal the win.

Tjelde had game highs in points (22) and rebounds (15), and teammate Thompson also had a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Tyler Loan contributed 10 points for Fairview, which made just 1 of 15 3-point attempts.

Ben Old Person-Harlow had 19 points to power Arlee.

Both teams overcame a slow start offensively. Arlee scored the game’s first basket, but Fairview eventually answered with a 10-0 run. Arlee, though, closed the quarter on its own run: A basket by Kendal O’Neill and 3-pointers from Ethan Fidler and Dallas Swab knotted the score at 10-10 by the end of the quarter.

This story will be updated.