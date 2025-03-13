State B boys: No. 3 Malta beats Manhattan, top-ranked Loyola cruises past Three Forks to set up semifinal game

MISSOULA — The Class B state basketball tournament tipped off Thursday morning at the Adams Center with two boys contests which included a rematch of the state B football championship — as the Malta Mustangs squared off with the Manhattan Tigers — and top-ranked Loyola faced Three Forks.

Malta 59, Manhattan 51

Similar to when the two met on the gridiron, it was Malta that was once again able to get the win on the hardwood by a score of 59-51.

In the first quarter, the Mustangs ran out to a quick 20-8 lead. That lead would grow to as large as 14 in the second frame which would become Malta's largest of the contest.

Manhattan would close the gap to only five points at the half, but that was before the Mustangs would erupt again in the third quarter for 18 points.

The Tigers kept things close in the final stanza thanks to 21 points scored, but the Mustangs didn't shy away when the game got to within one possession late, as free throws down the stretch would ultimately seal the deal.

The Mustangs never trailed in the contest, setting the pace to move on to Friday's semifinals.

Malta was led by Bohdi Brenden's 17 points, with Mason Simanton and Kazner Oxarart each contributing 11. The victors shot 42.0% from the field in the game.

For the Tigers, Michael Stewart led the charge with 17 points followed by 11 from Chance Fenno.

Loyola 73, Three Forks 47

After a very slow start for both sides, one which saw Three Forks get up 8-2 early on, Loyola turned it on and never looked back. The Rams would end up cruising to a 73-47 win.

The first quarter was back and forth, with both teams getting in to gear past the halfway point. It was a tight 15-13 in favor of the Rams heading in to the second.

But then the offense — and defense — came alive for the Class B's top-ranked squad, outscoring Three Forks 22-8 in the second. The Rams shot 46.7% from the field in this quarter, while only holding the Wolves to 30%.

In the third is when Loyola essentially put the game away, as the lead would continue to grow and grow with the Rams leading by as many as 23.

From there, the fourth was again dominated by the reigning two-time champions and the Rams are now two games away from a three-peat. Loyola's largest lead overall was 29.

Leading the charge for the Rams was Reynolds Johnston who posted 20 points and seven rebounds, with Ethan Stack (16), Jack Clevenger (14) and Braden McGuirl (10) also scoring in double figures. Loyola shot 50% as a team in the win.

Three Forks' only double-digit scorer was Aaron DeFrance with 15.

Malta and Loyola will play in Friday's first semifinal at 3:30 p.m.

This article will be updated.