State B basketball: Updates and highlights from the boys championship

BOZEMAN — Welcome back to the Class B state basketball tournament, where we're courtside for Championship Saturday at Worthington Arena on the campus of Montana State University. The morning loser-out and third-place games are complete:



St. Labre 82, Anaconda 54

Shepherd 63, Missoula Loyola 56

St. Labre 71, Shepherd 46, third place

Follow along here for live scores, highlights, and reaction from the boys championship with Luke Shelton, Jonny Walker and Greg Rachac.

Updated scores and pairings from the Class B state tournaments

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9 p.m. | Lodge Grass, Harlem battling early

The Indians bolted to a 10-0 lead before the Wildcats settled in a bit and trimmed Lodge Grass' lead to 12-6 with just over 2 minutes remaining in the first quarter. The lower section of the north stands is very orange. This place is, as expected, quite amped up.

8:29 pm.| And here we go

This place should be at-capacity and absolutely rocking when this game tips off in about 15 minutes. Harlem vs. undefeated Lodge Grass in a meeting between two teams with incredibly passionate fan bases, many of who arrived here before the consolation finals earlier this afternoon.

Both these teams saw their championship aspirations extinguished in this venue back in 2022, with Harlem ousting the Indians in the semifinals and the Wildcats then falling to Three Forks in the championship.

I always say that 2018's Class C championship between Arlee and Manhattan Christian at the Butte Civic Centerwas the most intense high school basketball atmosphere I've ever experienced. I have a feeling tonight's showdown will meet or exceed that.

I have a bit of work to do with getting caught up on the girls championship — and trying to catch up with the O'Connor sisters — so I'll touch base back here sometime hopefully in the first quarter.

Just know this — this game is going to be incredibly fast-paced and fun. And this place is going to be electric. -Luke