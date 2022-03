BILLINGS — BILLINGS - Missoula Big Sky owned a six-point halftime lead then quickly ballooned it to 10 on the way to a 52-41 consolation win over Billings Senior Saturday night at First Interstate Arena.

Kolbe Jensen hit a third-quarter buzzer-beater for Sentinel increasing the lead to 42-31. Senior would get no closer than seven the rest of the way.

The teams combined for just 13 points in a low-scoring second quarter that saw the Broncs edge Big Sky 7-6.

Jacob Gardanier

Melo Pine