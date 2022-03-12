State AA boys: Koch's game-winner sends Capital to title game

BILLINGS - Brayden Koch buried a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired in overtime to send Helena Capital to the State AA title game with a 53-50 win over Billings Skyview on Friday night inside First Interstate Arena in Billings.

Tied at 50-apiece with time winding down, Koch dribbled to the right wing off a screen, pump faked to free himself then found nothing but the bottom of the net with his triple as the clock hit zeros. The Carroll College commit had a game-high 24 points.

Capital led 40-29 after three quarters thanks to a 16-3 run spanning the close of the first half, which was capped by a 3-pointer from near half court by Koch, and the opening minutes of the second half.

Skyview, though, rattled off several 3-pointers in the fourth to eventually take the lead and force overtime at 48. Payton Sanders gave Skyview a lead with a basket midway through the frame, but free throws from Capital tied it at 50.

Koch shot 9 of 15 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from downtown. He was the only Bruin in double figures. Lane Love led Skyview with 16.

Capital will play in Saturday's title game at 8:30 p.m., while Skyview falls to loser-out action.