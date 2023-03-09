State AA boys: Kalispell Glacier, Billings West win big in early games to advance to semifinals

BUTTE — The Class AA state tournament got underway at the Butte Civic Center on Thursday. Here are the recaps of the boys games so far:

Kalispell Glacier 65, Billings Skyview 48

Glacier controlled the game from start to finish. Glacier quickly jumped out to an 8-0 lead until the Falcons offense woke up but still it was Glacier who led at the end of the first quarter, 13-7.

The Wolfpack started the second quarter with a 7-0 scoring run to go up 20-7 and went into the half leading 30-16. The Falcons found some offensive rhythm in the third quarter but couldn't slow down the Wolfpack offense as they extended their lead to go up 46-29 heading into the fourth quarter.

Glacier continued to pile it on and went on to ride out the early lead they built up to comfortably win 65-48 and secure a semifinal berth in style. The Wolfpack were led by Kaidrian Buls who finished with 15 points including three 3-pointers.

The Falcons were paced by Lane Love who led all players with 16 points.

Billings West 62, Missoula Big Sky 34

Big Sky jumped out to an early 7-4 lead but that was enough to poke the bear and Billings West proceeded to close out the opening quarter and go up 13-7.

The Golden Bears carried that momentum they began building into the entirety of the second quarter and wound up on a 34-4 scoring run to close out the half after trailing early on and they led 38-11. The third quarter closed with Billings West still dominating up 49-23.

The Golden Bears ended up closing out the game with a commanding 62-34 win to punch their ticket to the semifinals. Billings West was led by Cooper Tyson who finished with 12 points.

Missoula Big Sky was led by Josiah Cuaresma who had 11 points.