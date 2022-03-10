State A boys: Glendive survives against Polson

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with highlights)

MISSOULA—Riley Basta scored 16 points and Michael Murphy added 13 as Glendive outdueled Polson 52-29 in the quarterfinals of the State A boys basketball tournament.

Parker Buckley followed with 10 points for Glendive. Polson’s Jarrett Wilson led all scorers with 17 points, while Colton Graham had 11.

Glendive’s 3-point shooting made the difference as they went 4-for-10 and Polson hit its lone triple in the fourth quarter.

Glendive initially struggled against Polson’s zone press, but the Red Devils settled in after getting to the free throw line and sinking a few 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Glendive was equally as scrappy on defense, giving the Pirates fits in the second quarter.

The Red Devils took a 26-25 lead into the halftime break and led 37-36 after three quarters. The teams continued to go blow-for-blow in the fourth.

Tied at 49 with just over a minute to go, Basta battled through contact and scored a driving layup to give the Red Devils the lead. Polson’s Colton Graham missed a driving layup of his own on the other end, but after Glendive missed its bonus free throw, Graham’s second attempt to tie things up rimmed out. A Red Devil bonus free throw extended the lead to three, but Polson’s final 3-point attempt fell short.

Glendive, the Eastern A’s No. 2 seed, advances to Friday’s 5 p.m. semifinal. Polson moves into loser-out action Friday at 9 a.m.

