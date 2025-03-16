State A boys: Dillon holds off Lockwood to win second championship in a row

BILLINGS — The Dillon Beavers claimed their second straight Class A boys basketball championship, closing down the Lockwood Lions when it mattered.

Rarely were the Beavers and Lions separated by more than a handful of points until the final stretch. But when the curtain finally came down on the Beavers’ 51-46 win Saturday night at First Interstate Arena, Dillon players celebrated with an energetic mosh-pit at center court.

It might have been a repeat of last season, with many of the same players. But that doesn’t mean this championship has the same meaning.

“You know, obviously, last year we won it, but I think this year is just a little more special, being my senior year and being able to go back-to-back is not very common,” Dillon’s Kyler Engellant said. “Honestly, I can’t put it into words. I’ve got chills thinking about it. I’m just grateful for our team and our fans, parents and coaches and everyone.”

Lockwood, in just its fourth season as a varsity program, surged at the end of the first half with an 8-0 run for a 23-20 lead at halftime.

Out of the break, Carter Curnow, who scored his 1,000th career point in the game, lifted the Beavers to a 27-25 lead early in the third quarter.

Though the Lions never went away, they also never regained the lead. The teams traded points on the first eight possessions of the fourth quarter, but then, with about four minutes left in the game, things came to a standstill.

Dillon scored just one basket and four free throws the rest of the way, but that was just enough to hold off the Lions, who didn’t score either until the final 35 seconds of the game.

Curnow led the way for the Beavers, netting 20 points. Engellant finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

“We found a way to win,” Dillon coach Jeff Edwards said. “You know, having a record like 23-1 you have to find ways to win. Our two big guys, we rode them all year long, and Carter and Kyler were tremendous tonight.”

Kingston Hugs scored 15 points and Zicciah Callison-Blake added 11 for the Lions (21-3). Their biggest lead in the game was three points.

“Sometimes in life, even when you’re worthy of things, it just doesn’t go your way,” Lockwood coach Bobby Anderson said. “And you’ve got two options. You can sit there and feel sorry for yourself, or you can get up and fight like hell. I know what my guys are going to do, they’re going to fight like hell.”

Dillon’s 23-1 record was blemished only by a loss to Class AA Butte. Included in the Beavers’ victory total was a win over Missoula Loyola earlier this season that halted the Rams' 42-game winning streak. Loyola, incidentally, won its third consecutive Class B state title on Saturday.

Finally, there is a touch of symmetry to the Beavers' wins in consecutive years. After all, the last Class A boys program to do that? The Dillon Beavers of 2016 and 2017. Hardin had a chance to accomplish the feat in 2020, but the state tournament was called off after the semifinals due to COVID outbreak.

“There’s questions that everybody can ask, ‘are they going to take last year for granted?’“ Curnow said. “But to us, it was a completely new mentality coming out this year, doing it all for our community. It was just very, very special. I love every single person in that locker room, more than anybody knows. Our team is very special, and the Beaver community is one thing I will never take for granted.”

Billings Central took home the third-place trophy after a 45-40 win over Ronan in the consolation championship game.

The Rams shook off a poor first half — they shot just 25% — and overtook the Chiefs in the third quarter to gain their first tournament trophy since taking the state title in 2021.

Howie Martin paced the Rams with 12 points. Gunner Larsen and Darcy Merchant Jr. both finished with nine.

Wade Qualtier scored 14 points to lead Ronan, which also lost to Billings Central in the tournament's first round.

