State A boys: Billings Central, Dillon to get reacquainted in tournament semifinals

BILLINGS — The Billings Central and Dillon boys basketball programs are well-acquainted with one another.

Dillon beat Billings Central in the first round of last year’s Class A state tournament, and the Rams upended Dillon in the 2021 championship game.

The teams have a semifinal date at this year’s state tourney as both won first-round games Thursday at First Interstate Arena.

Billings Central defeated Ronan 65-50 and Dillon followed with a 70-50 win over East Helena.

The Rams and Beavers play at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the first semifinal.

In loser-out play, Ronan takes on East Helena at noon.

Billings Central 65, Ronan 50

It’s been three seasons since the Billings Central boys basketball team hadn’t reached the Class A state semifinals.

Three straight years of a first-round loss on the biggest stage.

The Rams ended that streak at the expense of the Chiefs by forging an early lead and slowly but surely extending it to keep Ronan at a comfortable distance.

Up next: A chance to reach another state title game, which the Rams last did in 2021 when they won it all.

“We’re glad we got the win, but for Central basketball, you know, we’re always looking to keep making the next step,” said Rams sophomore Gunnar Larsen, whose two-handed breakaway dunk with just under 1:30 to play essentially drove the point home that the game was in hand. “We’re glad to get this, but we’re just going to be watching film of whoever wins this next game and prepare for that.”

Howie Martin led the Rams with 16 points. Darcy Merchant Jr. added 15 and Larsen finished with 14.

Ronan trailed by double digits for virtually all the second half. The Chiefs tried to whittle the deficit down and got it to nine with under two minutes to play, but the Rams had an answer each time.

“Well, we just withheld,” said Central coach Jim Stergar, who started his career as the Ronan head coach and said that the last time these two programs met was when he was on the Chiefs’ sidelines in 2002. “I mean, we kind of grinded it out.”

The message from both Stergar and his players was that the “best is still to come” from the Rams.

“We just have to stay in the moment,” Merchant Jr. said. “Everyone’s here for everyone, we’ve all got each other’s backs. It’s a culture here and really, it’s irreplaceable. I think the best is yet to come for us.”

Kolby Finley led the Chiefs with 16 points and Laurance Lozeau chipped in with 13.

Dillon 70, East Helena 50

Defending champion Dillon hasn’t lost to a Class A opponent this season, and with only this final weekend standing in the Beavers’ way of a repeat title, this is no time to start doing that.

The first domino in Dillon’s way to fall was East Helena, a program making its first state-appearance in the four-year history of its varsity basketball program.

The win marked Dillon’s 19th straight this season after suffering its lone loss early this season to Class AA Butte.

“Winning all these games is good in a row, but I think we have the mindset that it really doesn’t matter,” Dillon senior Carter Curnow said. “Obviously, we want to advance but I think it’s just a one-game-at-a-time mentality. We have to just keep getting after it.”

Curnow got after it to the tune of 17 points and 11 rebounds, seven of those offensive. Kyler Engellant added 15 points and 13 rebounds (also seven offensive rebounds) and Cohen Hartman contributed 11 points.

Dillon had a highly efficient first quarter, scoring 21 points. When the offense slowed a bit, the Beavers tightened their defense in the second quarter and held the Vigilantes to nine points, which included a 3-pointer by Andrew Maxness just before the halftime buzzer.

East Helena outshot Dillon in those first two quarters; the Vigilantes hit 50% to Dillon’s 47%. But Dillon hit the offensive glass hard, and second-chance points helped the Beavers build a double-digit lead by halftime.

Dillon finished with 21 offensive rebounds and 42 overall; East Helena was credited with 10 total rebounds.

“If we give teams just one shot, they’re not going to get a lot done,” Engellant said. “Offensively, I think we just crashed the glass really well. We weren’t hitting a lot of shots that we usually hit, but our rebounding … Carter was working his (butt) off on the rebounds.”

DeonDray Ellis and Maxness hit some tough shots early in the third quarter to try and keep the Vigilantes in at 36-30 and 39-35. Dillon, though, regained control with a 16-3 run to end the third quarter. Ellis finished with 21 points and Maxness scored 13 for East Helena.

Now, it’s time for Dillon and Billings Central to get reacquainted, a non-conference rivalry that extends beyond basketball for these two schools.

“It’s one of those games that you kind of circle on the calendar now that it’s on there,” said Dillon coach Jeff Edwards, whose team ended the 42-game winning streak of Class B power Missoula Loyola back in December. “It’s like one of those old-school, 15-round heavyweight fights. It’s one of those things when our guys put their blue and gold on when they’re little, we want to play Billings Central. And I’m sure the same thing is for them.”

