Southwest Montana All-Star Classic showcases area's top players

BUTTE — Points were plentiful Tuesday evening at the Maroons Activities Center.

Dozens of the top basketball players from the area descended on Butte for Southwest Montana All-Star Classic games, with 22 girls and 24 boys participating from schools representing all four Montana High School Association classifications.

The Treasure State girls rolled to an 82-60 victory over the Big Sky girls while the Treasure State boys cruised to a 145-107 win.

Butte High's Cadence Graham led the Big Sky girls with 13 points while Twin Bridges' Allie Dale and Emma Konen each had 9. The Falcons took third place at last weekend's State C tournament in Great Falls.

The Treasure State girls were paced by 17 points from Anaconda's Meela Mitchell, 11 apiece from Dillon's Kenleigh Graham and Kylie Konen and 10 apiece from Ennis' Marisa Snider and Dillon's Sydney Peterson.

The Big Sky boys got 22 points from Sheridan's Cade Cathey, 18 from Butte High's Ruesso Batterman, 16 from Butte's Bo Demarais and 13 from Butte Central's Ryan Peoples.

The Treasure State boys were led by 23 points from Anaconda's River Hurley, 21 from Whitehall's Campbell Smith, 20 from Dillon's Kyler Engellant, 19 from Ennis' Clintin Buyan and 11 apiece from Anaconda's Wade Dahood and Harrison's Aaron DeFrance.