Southern C: Broadview-Lavina boys top Melstone in challenge game, advance to state tournament

BILLINGS — Broadview-Lavina is headed back to the State C tournament for the first time since 2015.

The Pirates defeated Melstone 54-46 in a challenge game at the Southern C divisional tournament on Monday night at Lockwood High School to earn the South's No. 2 seed at this weekend's state tournament inside First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.

"It means a lot. We've stuck together since freshman year. We struggled freshman year. We were alright sophomore and junior year, and we finally put it together this year," Pirates senior Kade Erickson said. The Pirates went 3-17 his freshman year. "We lost to a really good Broadus team and came back around and beat a really good Melstone team."

Broadview-Lavina built a 19-point lead early in the third quarter, but Melstone came storming back and eventually trimmed it to six with less than two minutes to play, thanks to fourth-quarter heroics from Bryce Grebe. Grebe finished with 32 points, 18 of which came in the final eight minutes.

"We just had to stick together. I think they scored probably twice as many points in the fourth quarter as they did all game. We just had to try and lock in on defense, but (Grebe) had an amazing game. He's a really good player and props to a great career."

Connor Glennie led Broadview-Lavina with 15 points. Erickson added 14.

The Pirates will play Manhattan Christian on Thursday at noon in the opening round of the State C tournament.