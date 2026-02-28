LEWISTOWN — The Winnett-Grass Range and Roy-Winifred boys have set up a showdown for the Southern C title on Saturday night, as the Rams and Red Raiders both picked up semifinal wins in Lewistown on Friday night.

Winnett-Grass Range toppled Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, while Roy-Winifred beat Melstone.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Southern C boys: Winnett-Grass Range, Roy-Winifred to meet for crown

Winnett-Grass Range 53, D-G-S-G 35

The Winnett-Grass Range boys put the clamps down defensively in the second half of Friday night’s Southern C semifinal against D-G-S-G.

The Rams outscored the Bearcats 25-14 over the final 16 minutes to turn a 28-21 halftime advantage into a 53-35 win, sealing a spot in Saturday night’s title game.

The Rams had a big third quarter, punctuated by a two-hand dunk from Montana State football commit Jace Bantz, that saw the lead swell to near 20.

Winnett-Grass Range's Wyatt Melton led all scorers with 17 points, while teammate Randy Olson added 12 and Bantz scored 10. Tyce Smith and Jacob Swanz both had 10 points to lead D-G-S-G.

Winnett-Grass Range will play the winner Roy-Winifred in Saturday night’s championship game scheduled to tip at 8:30. D-G-S-G falls to loser-out action and will face Park City at 11 a.m.

Roy-Winifred 52, Melstone 37

Roy-Winifred turned a seven-point halftime lead into a 20-point advantage midway through the fourth quarter, as the Red Raiders topped Melstone 52-37 to advance to the Southern C title game on Saturday night.

Roy-Winifred led 14-6 early before Melstone trimmed it to 20-19. The Red Raiders then went on an 8-2 run in the closing minutes of the first half to gain some separation.

The run continued early in the third quarter, as the Red Raider lead ballooned to 17 just minutes in.

Red Raider junior Kellen Heggem led all scorers with 21 points. Melstone's Pistol Grebe had 13 to pace the Broncs.

Roy-Winifred will play Winnett-Grass Range in Saturday night's championship game, which is scheduled to tip at 8:30 p.m. Melstone falls to loser-out action and will play Forsyth at 11 a.m.

