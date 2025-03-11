Southern C boys: Terry outlasts Melstone, takes final state tournament berth

LOCKWOOD — The Terry boys basketball team clinched a berth at the Class C state tournament with a 51-46 win over Melstone in a Southern C challenge game at Lockwood High School on Monday.

The Terriers, who lost to Bridger in the championship game, had 20 more field goal attempts than Melstone on Monday to overcome a 33.3% shooting effort. Terry made 17 of 51 field goals, while Melstone was 15-of-31 shooting.

Landen Schilling scored a game-high 25 points for Terry. Logan Murr added eight points and eight rebounds, and Dani Navarro had six points and seven rebounds. Five of Navarro's rebounds came on the offensive end.

Nolan Kamerman had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Melstone, and Tucker Keller added 15 points.

Melstone's season comes to a close, while Terry will advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2016. The Terriers will meet reigning state champion and undefeated Northern C champion Box Elder in a first-round game at 12 p.m. Thursday at the Butte Civic Center.