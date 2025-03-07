Southern C boys: Terry, Broadus set for semifinal clash

LOCKWOOD — District 4C will have three quarters of the boys semifinals at the Southern C divisional tournament, as both Terry and Broadus won first-round games on Thursday inside Lockwood High School.

Terry 49, Absarokee 34

Relentless defensive pressure has pushed the Terry boys into the semifinals of the Southern C divisional tournament.

The Terriers forced 28 turnovers on their way to a 49-34 win over Absarokee in the first round.

Terry trailed 22-21 at halftime, but Logan Murr scored the first eight points of the second half for the Terriers to ignite a 19-5 third quarter. Terry then put the game away just minutes into the fourth quarter.

Murr led Terry in scoring with 13 points, all coming in the second half. Jaxson Gallagher had 11 to lead the Huskies.

Terry will advance to Friday night’s semifinal round, while Absarokee falls to loser-out action.

Broadus 56, Melstone 43

Broadus had just a 6-17 record, but the Hawks are peaking at the ideal time.

Broadus led wire-to-wire over Melstone en route to a 56-43 win, its fourth consecutive after going 2-16 during the regular season and losing its first game at the District 4C tournament.

The Hawks got 14 points from Zach Jones and 12 points and 15 rebounds from Jayce Schoeder.

Broadus will meet District 4C foe Terry in the semifinals. The Terriers won the two meetings this season by a combined eight points. Melstone falls to loser-out action.