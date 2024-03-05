Southern C boys: Melstone earns trip to state with OT challenge-game win

MILES CITY — Melstone earned the last remaining spot for the Class C state boys basketball tournament Monday night by beating Jordan 42-39 in overtime in a Southern division challenge game.

Nolan Kamerman scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Broncs, who were beaten by Harlowton-Ryegate in the Southern C title game Saturday. Jordan defeated Roberts in the third-place game, which set up a challenge game for the final berth to state.

Kamerman hit a jump shot to put the Broncs up by two late in overtime on Monday. Michael Bergin added a free throw, and then Jordan's attempt at a tying 3-pointer missed.

Melstone got nine points and seven rebounds from Bergin. Niklas Muffler added eight points.

The Broncs made just two field goals in the first half and trailed 20-9 at intermission. But they rallied in the second half to force overtime and finished the game with seven more made free throws than Jordan, but also missed all nine of their 3-point tries.

Melstone will play Lustre Christian in the first round of the state tournament Thursday in Great Falls.

Jayden Saylor had 15 points and six rebounds for Jordan, which saw its season come to an end. Porter Kreider, Jason Murnion and A.J. Murnion each scored six points.