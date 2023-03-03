Southern C boys: Melstone, Custer-Hysham set up semifinal showdown

BILLINGS — Melstone defeated Jordan in the Southern C boys quarterfinals Thursday thanks to a monster performance from Bryce Grebe. The Broncs will face Custer-Hysham in Friday's semifinals after the Rebels pulled out an upset of District 6C champion Bridger.

Melstone 45, Jordan 35

Bryce Grebe poured in 31 points and ripped down 16 rebounds to lead Melstone to a 45-35 win over Jordan in the quarterfinals of the Southern C divisional tournament.

Jordan led by one, 21-20, at halftime, but Melstone took control in the third quarter and gained a 31-27 lead with eight minutes to play and held off every Jordan spurt in the fourth quarter.

Grebe was 13 of 25 from the foul line. Melstone's next highest scorer was Junis Kraetzschmar with four. Jordan's Jayden Saylor had 17 to lead the Mustangs.

Melstone is into Friday's semifinal at 8 p.m.

Custer-Hysham 36, Bridger 13

Custer-Hysham held Bridger to just 13.2% shooting for the game and only one point in the second half on its way to a 36-13 victory over the District 6C champs. The Rebels entered as the No. 3 seed from District 5C.

Custer-Hysham led wire-to-wire and held Bridger stud sophomore Gage Goltz to just four points.

The Rebels were led by Tucker Keith, who poured in 22 points. Custer-Hysham will meet Melstone on Friday night at 8 p.m., while Bridger falls to loser-out action and will face Jordan on Friday at noon.