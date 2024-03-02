Southern C boys: Harlowton-Ryegate, Melstone grind their way into championship

MILES CITY — Harlowton-Ryegate and Melstone will meet in the Southern C boys basketball divisional championship after both teams secured hard-fought semifinal wins Friday.

The Engineers won the first semifinal game, defeating Bridger 44-34. Melstone followed with a 42-34 win over Broadus.

Harlowton-Ryegate and Melstone will play for the title at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Harlowton-Ryegate 44, Bridger 34

Joe Alvarez and Kenyan Davis combined for all but two of Harlowton-Ryegate's points in the Engineers' 44-34 semifinal win over Bridger.

Alvarez scored a game-high 23 points and Davis had a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds. Angus Glennie had two points and eight rebounds, as the Engineers gradually pulled away for the 10-point win.

While Harlowton-Ryegate made 17 of 48 shots as a team, the Engineers' defense limited Bridger to just 12-of-47 shooting. Trinden Stromme led the Scouts with 11 points and six rebounds.

Bridger falls into loser-out play and will meet Roberts at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Melstone 42, Broadus 34

Melstone outlasted Broadus in a defensive battle to clinch a berth in the divisional championship game with the 42-34 win.

The Broncs led just 13-11 at halftime but made 10 of 17 field goals in the second half to pull away for the win. Niklas Muffler had a game-high 17 points for Melstone, which also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Nolan Kamerman.

Broadus was paced by Eli Heacock's nine points, while Josh Rasmussen and Matt Hanson each added six.

The Hawks will meet Jordan in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Saturday.