Southern C boys: Bryce Grebe hits 2K points, Melstone to face Broadus in championship

BILLINGS — Melstone senior Bryce Grebe joined his brother Brody in the 2,000-point club in the Broncs' semifinal win over Custer-Hysham. Melstone will meet Broadus in the Southern C divisional title game.

Broadus 64, Broadview-Lavina 49

Broadus seniors Marcus Mader and Dillon Gee carried the Hawks to a 64-49 win over Broadview-Lavina in the semifinals of the Southern C boys divisional basketball tournament inside Lockwood High School. Mader poured in 30 and Gee 20 with 10 boards, combining for more points than the Pirates as a team.

Broadus led by seven at half and was able to keep Broadview-Lavina at bay throughout the second half thanks to timely 3-point shooting from Mader, who buried seven of his 14 attempts from downtown.

Connor Glennie led Broadview-Lavina with 16 points. Broadview's all-time leading scorer Kade Erickson finished with 15.

Broadus will play in Saturday's title game at 8 p.m. while Broadview-Lavina will play Jordan at 10:30 a.m. in loser-out action.

Melstone 57, Custer-Hysham 24

With a corner 3-pointer midway through the second quarter, Melstone senior Bryce Grebe became the 33rd Montana high school boys basketball player to eclipse 2,000 career points. He joins brother Brody, Montana's No. 2 all-time scorer, in the exclusive list.

"It's a big accomplishment for me. I've worked really hard for five years to get there," Grebe said. "To be there with my brother, that's a big accomplishment."

Grebe's milestone came in a massive Melstone victory in the semifinals of the divisional tournament against Custer-Hysham, as the Broncs opened up a 35-10 halftime advantage.

Melstone was able to put it on cruise control in the second half, getting minutes for several guys off the bench.

Grebe finished with 19 to lead all scorers. Gage Smith added 18 for the Broncs. Trent Kuntz led Custer-Hysham with nine.

Custer-Hysham will play Park City in loser-out action at 10:30 a.m., while Melstone will meet Broadus in the title game at 8 p.m.

"I don't even know how many times I've played (Broadus) in the last five years. Probably in the 30s," Grebe said. "They're a really good team. They showed it (Friday). They played Broadview-Lavina tough. ... They hit shots, which is a big deal. We beat them twice earlier in the season but we know (Saturday) night we've got to come out strong and play hard and come out right off the start like we did (Friday) and I think we'll be alright."