Southern C boys: Broadus, Broadview-Lavina to duel in semis; Custer-Hysham moves on

Posted at 9:30 PM, Mar 01, 2023
LOCKWOOD — Broadus and Broadview-Lavina will meet in Friday's semifinals of the Southern C boys divisional tournament after winning quarterfinal games in Lockwood on Wednesday. It's a rematch of a meeting earlier this year that Broadus won 56-52 in overtime.

Broadus 71, Plenty Coups 33

Broadus opened up a 49-14 lead over Plenty Coups by halftime en route to a 71-33 win in the opening round of the Southern C divisional tournament.

Dillon Gee led Broadus with 20 points, including a pair of thunderous dunks, and 10 rebounds on 9 of 13 shooting. Cooper Zimmer joined Gee in double figures with 12.

Broadus shot 20-of-30 in the opening half and shot 59.2 percent for the game while holding Plenty Coups to 29 percent shooting.

Broadus is back in the Southern C semifinals at 6:30 on Friday night.

Broadview-Lavina 65, Park City 55

Broadview-Lavina used a big third quarter run to pull away from Park City for a 65-55 win in the opening round of the Southern C divisional tournament in Lockwood.

Park City had trimmed the Pirates' lead to eight, 35-27, midway through the third quarter, but the Pirates answered with a run to push the lead to 25 early in the fourth quarter.

Kade Erickson, Broadview's all-time leading scorer, finished with a game-high 22 points. William Sanguins had a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Broadview-Lavina will meet Broadus in the semifinals on Friday night.

Custer-Hysham 58, Terry 39

Custer-Hysham earned a date with Bridger in the quarterfinals of the Southern C divisional tournament with a 58-39 win over Terry. The Rebels were led by 28 points from Alex Russell and 22 from Layne Duncan.

