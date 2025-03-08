Southern C boys: Bridger, Terry to tangle for championship

LOCKWOOD — Bridger and Terry have a date in the Southern C boys basketball divisional title game after winning semifinal games on Friday night at Lockwood High School.

Bridger 58, Jordan 47

Bridger didn’t make it easy on itself, but the Scouts will play for the Southern C championship on Saturday night.

After building a lead as big as 17 points, the Scouts held off a Jordan comeback attempt for a 58-47 win.

Bridger took a nine-point lead into the locker room and led by double figures for the majority of the third and fourth quarter. Jordan, though, trimmed the margin down to seven in the fourth quarter before the Scouts iced it from the free throw line.

Gage Goltz had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Bridger. The Scouts also got 18 points from Cade Stringari on 7-of-8 shooting and 12 points from Trinden Stromme.

Bridger will play in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, while Jordan will play Melstone at 10:30 a.m. in loser-out action.

Terry 52, Broadus 31

The Terry boys are one step from their first Class C state tournament appearance since 2016.

The Terriers out-scored Broadus 31-7 in the second half to run past the Hawks 52-31 and into Saturday’s Southern C divisional championship game.

Terry had six players with at least five points, led by Landen Schilling’s 12.

The Terriers will play Bridger at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, while Broadus will play Roberts in loser-out action.