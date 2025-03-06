Southern C boys: Bridger, Jordan survive overtime thrillers

LOCKWOOD — Bridger and Jordan will meet in Friday's Southern C divisional boys basketball semifinals after winning first-round games on Wednesday night inside Lockwood High School.

Bridger 54, Harlowton-Ryegate 52, OT

Cade Stringari’s layup with less than 10 seconds left in overtime pushed Bridger over Harlowton-Ryegate 54-52 in the opening round of the Southern C divisional basketball tournament.

With Bridger leading 47-45 in the closing seconds of regulation, Harlowton-Ryegate’s Kenyan Davis found Chance Pierce for the game-tying basket to force overtime.

Davis then tied the game with less than 20 seconds to play before Stringari’s winning basket.

Bridger led 45-35 before the Engineers mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to ultimately force the extra session.

Davis led all scorers with 37 points. Gage Goltz led Bridger with 20.

Bridger is into Friday’s semifinals, while Harlowton-Ryegate falls to loser-out action.

Jordan 78, Forsyth 71, 3OT

Layton Murnion kept Jordan’s Southern C title hopes alive.

With the Mustangs trailing 60-57 in ovetime, Murnion banked in a 3-point heave off the glass as time expired to send the game to a second overtime.

Jordan ultimately out-lasted Forsyth in three overtimes to pick up the 78-71 win and advance to Friday’s semifinals against Bridger.

Both teams battled back from what looked to be insurmountable deficits to force the extra periods, including a Jordan rally trailing 57-52 in the first overtime with less than a minute to play.

Forsyth’s Bryan Bidwell poured in 30 points and eighth-grader Landon Lawrence scored 26. Jordan was led by 18 points and 10 rebounds from Koby Saylor.

Jordan and Bridger are set for an 8 p.m. tip in Friday’s semifinals, while Forsyth will play Roberts in Thursday night’s 8 p.m. loser-out game.