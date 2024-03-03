Southern C boys: Big game from Kenyan Davis leads Harlowton-Ryegate to title win over Melstone

MILES CITY — Kenyan Davis had a big game with a double-double, and Harlowton-Ryegate won the Southern C championship with a 50-30 win over Melstone on Saturday.

Davis scored 27 points and had 10 rebounds for the Engineers, who broke away from a tie score after the first quarter to win their first divisional title since 1985 and advance to state for the first time since 2009.

The Engineers took the second quarter 17-5 after an 8-8 deadlock to gain control of the game.

Joe Alvarez added 11 points, and he teamed with Davis to combine for 7-for-13 shooting from the 3-point line. Davis hit four 3-pointers and Alvarez made three.

Niklas Muffler, who finished with 10 points, was the lone double-digit scorer for Melstone. The Broncs shot just 21 percent from the floor while Harlowton-Ryegate shot 45 percent.

The Broncs will face a challenge game Monday at 6 p.m. in Miles City against Jordan for a berth in the State C tournament next weekend.

That’s because Jordan won its fourth consecutive tournament game by beating Roberts 57-44 in the third-place game earlier on Saturday.

Porter Kreider scored 22 points and Jayden Saylor added 15 to power the Mustangs, who lost on Wednesday in the opening round but hasn’t lost since. Jason Murnion contributed 11 points to Jordan’s cause.

Nate Webber had 20 points to lead Roberts. Chase MacArthur finished with 10 points.

Saturday loser-out scores

Jordan 57, Roberts 44, third place

Roberts 51, Bridger 49, 2OT

Jordan 55, Broadus 39

