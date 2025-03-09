Southern C boys: Big third quarter leads Bridger past Terry for championship

BILLINGS — After holding a 25-19 lead at halftime, the Bridger Scouts went to work in the third quarter outscoring Terry 22-13 on the way to Saturday's 59-44 divisional title win at Lockwood High School.

The Scouts, who qualified for next week's state tournament in Butte, delivered balanced offense with three players scoring in double figures:

Gage Goltz led the way with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Trinden Stromme was right behind with 17 while Cade Stringari closed with 12 points. Though Terry scored the game's first basket, Bridger quickly answered, never trailed again and led by as many as 22.

Landen Schilling was Terry's only player in double digit scoring with 14 points. He also led the Terriers with eight rebounds.

Terry falls into a challenge game against Melstone at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lockwood High School to determine the Southern C's final ticket to state.

