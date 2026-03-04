BILLINGS — Three Forks and Joliet bounced into Friday's Southern B boys basketball semifinals after posting first-round wins Wednesday at First Interstate Arena.

Three Forks 69, St. Labre 68 (OT)

Every time St. Labre would widen a lead, Three Forks would trim it until the Wolves rallied to force overtime and seal the quarterfinal win, 69-68.

The Braves ran off an early 11-2 spree before Three Forks answered on a 10-2 run. After leading 26-25 at halftime, the Braves opened an 11-point lead in the third quarter, but Brody Wiseman hit a game-tying layup with under 1:00 to play. Wiseman then blocked a shot with under 20 seconds left to help force overtime tied at 63.

Wiseman, who scored 12 points, hit a pair of quick OT baskets for a four-point lead. St. Labre had a chance to win in the final seconds, but with 4.2 left the inbound exchange was dribbled out of bounds to ice it.

Kanon Reichman turned in a double-double for Three Forks with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Carone Little Coyote and Jared Killsback led St. Labre with 20 points apiece followed by Peyton Killsnight with 17.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS OF BOTH FIRST-ROUND GAMES:

Southern B boys: Three Forks survives in OT, joins Joliet in semifinals

Joliet 57, Lame Deer 51

A late first-half run helped lift Joliet past Lame Deer 57-51. The J-Hawks burned off a 10-3 run and outscored Lame Deer 19-9 in the second quarter to break open a 30-18 lead at half.

Joliet increased its lead to 44-26 in the second half before Lame Deer cut it to six with under 1:00 remaining. But that was as close as the Morning Stars would get.

The J-Hawks put three players in double-figure scoring with Carter Williams leading the way with 15 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Jake Cook and Brandon Williams each with 10 points.

Samaj Bird-Killsnight and Kymani Fraser led Lame Deer with 14 apiece. Mahayol Hiwalker added 10.

Play-in score:

Shepherd 65, Jefferson 39

