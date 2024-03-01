Southern B boys: Red Lodge, Manhattan fill out final semifinal spots

BILLINGS — The Southern B boys divisional basketball tournament continued Thursday with Red Lodge and St. Labre filling out the remaining semifinal spots.

Red Lodge raced to a 92-73 victory over St. Labre while Manhattan topped Lame Deer 62-51. The Rams and Tigers joined Columbus and Lodge Grass in the semifinal round, which will be held Saturday.

Red Lodge 92, St. Labre 73

Red Lodge put five players in double figures while racing into the semifinal round with a 92-73 win over St. Labre.

Nic Morean, Thomas Buchanan and Calvin Garmann all scored 19 points to lead the Rams. Walker Boos and Owen Reynolds each added 11 points. Buchanan pulled down nine rebounds.

The Braves, who are now in the loser-out bracket, were led by Seth Hill, who had 10 points. Peyton Killsnight added 16 and Morgan Hugs Jr. scored 15. Solan Medicine Bull had 10 points. Hill grabbed seven boards.

Red Lodge, Manhattan boys into Southern B semis

Manhattan 62, Lame Deer 51

Five players scored in double figures for Manhattan in its 62-51 victory over Lame Deer in the opening round.

Sam Stewart led the way with a double double of 15 points and 12 rebounds. Michael Stewart added 14 points and Chance Fenno scored 13. Both Callin Fenno and Jace Deming scored 10 points.

Kymani Fraser's 19 points paced Lame Deer, which will look to stay alive in the loser-out bracket.

Loser-out score

Jefferson 50, Park City 48

