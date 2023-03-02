Southern B boys: Red Lodge, Huntley Project set up 4B matchup in semifinals

BILLINGS — There won't be any surprises one of Friday's Southern B boys divisional semifinal games, after 4B foes Red Lodge and Huntley Project both advanced from the quarterfinals Thursday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Red Lodge 58, Manhattan 56

Thomas Buchanan scored with seven seconds left, and Jacob Stewart then stole the ball from Callin Fenno as Red Lodge won a thriller 58-56. The two teams traded leads multiple times down the stretch. Manhattan freshman Sam Stewart hit a three with 20 seconds to play to put the Tigers up 56-55, before Buchanan gave the Rams the lead for good.

Manhattan took a 47-40 lead midway through the 4th quarter before Red Lodge went on a 10-2 run to take a 50-49 lead. The Rams' instituted a 3/4 court press defense than forced Manhattan into three straight turnovers during the run. The Tigers committed 19 in the game.

Red Lodge won the rebounding battle 45-34 which led to the Rams taking 14 more shots. Buchanan was a big reason, collecting a game-high 16 rebounds to go along with his team-high 18 points.

Stewart led everyone with 21 points in the game, to along with 12 rebounds.

Red Lodge advances to Friday's semifinals, with a State B berth on the line. Manhattan falls into loser-out play.

Huntley Project 64, Lame Deer 46

Parker Cook scored 24 points, including 6-9 from three point range, to lead the Huntley Project Red Devils to a 64-46 win over Lame Deer. The Morning Stars kept it close through most of the first half, pulling within 22-21 after two of Kendal Russell's team high 14 points, but Huntley extended that to a 30-24 halftime lead before pulling away after the break.

Lame Deer led 13-11 after the first quarter, but Huntley won the next three 19-11, 17-11 and 17-11.

Connor Cook added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Red Devils while David Wohlfeil scored 14 and dished out six assists.

Huntley Project will face Red Lodge in an all 4B semifinal Friday at 6:00 p.m. Lame Deer will face Manhattan in a loser-out game Friday at 12:00 p.m.