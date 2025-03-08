Southern B boys: Manhattan, Lodge Grass win thrillers to set up title showdown

BILLINGS — Manhattan and Lodge Grass will meet for the Southern B boys divisional championship after a pair of thrilling semifinal wins Friday at First Interstate Arena.

Manhattan 55, Columbus 54, OT

Manhattan and Columbus needed overtime to decide a thrilling finish as the Tigers survived 55-54 on a pair of free throws from Sam Stewart with 4.4 seconds left.

Columbus took its first lead in a long time on a Colter Chamberlin 3-pointer with 1:11 left. After Manhattan tied it 45-45, Ethan West's deep 3 at the buzzer bounced off the front rim to force overtime.

The Cougars erased a four-point Manhattan lead with a 5-0 spurt and led 54-53 with 4.4 seconds left before sending Stewart to the line with a foul call. Stewart finished with 27 points and 15 rebounds. Michael Stewart added 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Cougars were led by Chamberlin with 17 points followed by Grayson Williams with 15. Max Hanes scored 10 points and collected nine rebounds.

Columbus will play a 10:30 a.m. loser-out game against Red Lodge at Huntley Project on Saturday.

Lodge Grass 67, Three Forks 64

Lodge Grass used a big second half then avoided overtime when a Three Forks 3-point attempt at the buzzer missed, surviving 67-64 on Friday night.

The Indians, who trailed 34-26 at halftime, exploded for 23 points in the third quarter during a semifinal that saw the lead change eight times. James Dust Jr. led Lodge Grass with 21 points and six rebounds. JJ Bends added 16 and five for Lodge Grass.

Aaron DeFrance was one of four players in double figures for Three Forks leading the way with 20. Hunter Feddes followed with 16, Dylan Swenson with 14 and Kanon Reichman turned in a double double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Three Forks will play a 10:30 a.m. loser-out game against Jefferson Saturday at First Interstate Arena.

Saturday's championship between Manhattan and Lodge Grass is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip at First Interstate Arena following the girls title game at 6 p.m.

