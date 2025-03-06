Southern B boys: Manhattan, Columbus bounce into semis

BILLINGS — Manhattan and Columbus punched Southern B boys basketball semifinal tickets Thursday with quarterfinal wins at First Interstate Arena.

Manhattan 62, Huntley Project 53

Five players scored in double digits for the Manhattan Tigers on their way to a 62-53 win over Huntley Project in Thursday's opening boys quarterfinal.

Sam Stewart had 16 points and 19 rebounds to lead the way. Michael Stewart also scored 16. Tyson Pavlik turned in a double-double, as well, with 10 points and 13 boards. Kaysen Konkol and Chance Fenno also scored 10 apiece.

Huntley Project, which trailed by 13 in the second half, would trim the lead to seven. Parker Cook led the Red Devils in scoring with 19 points. Anderson McNiven closed with 17 points and eight steals.

Columbus 54, Jefferson 38

The Columbus Cougars built a 26-19 halftime lead and never trailed en route to a 54-38 win over Jefferson. Grayson Williams was the only player from either team to score in double figures with 14 points and nine rebounds. Williams' third-quarter buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave the Cougars additional momentum entering the fourth.

Tyzer Zody and Tyler Frydenlund finished with eight points apiece for Jefferson. Wyatt Geier led the Panthers in rebounding with six.

Columbus and Manhattan will meet in Friday's 6 p.m. semifinal. Three Forks and Lodge Grass square off in the other half at 7:30.