Southern B boys: Lodge Grass survives, claims Southern B crown

Lodge Grass led Three Forks by as many as 16 in the Southern B divisional title game before holding off the Wolves for a 68-66 win inside First Interstate Arena on Saturday night.

Lodge Grass led 44-28 late in the second quarter before Three Forks finished the half on a 9-0 run to trail by just seven, 44-37, at the break. Three Forks trailed by just three entering the fourth quarter and had a shot to win at the buzzer, but a 3-point attempt from Owen Long clanged off the glass and rim as the buzzer sounded.

"They're like a high-powered quarterhorse. They're fast, athletic and can shoot anywhere on the court. We've seen that," Lodge Grass head coach Josh Stewart said of Three Forks. "We knew we had to make a run first and then sustain their run as much as we can and play the way we know how."

Lodge Grass had four players in double figures, led by 19 from Damon Gros Ventre. Ty Moccasin had a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Indians. Mikey O'Dell led Three Forks with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Both Lodge Grass and Three Forks will move on to next weekend's State B tournament in Bozeman.